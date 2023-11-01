When you're cheering on Grand Canyon during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Antelopes' women's team's recent numbers and trends, below.

Grand Canyon team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Trinity San Antonio 7 13.1 5.3 5.3 1.7 0.3 Tiarra Brown 7 9.6 4.1 1.6 1.1 1.0 Naudia Evans 7 8.6 3.3 2.4 1.3 0.0 Olivia Lane 7 7.9 4.9 0.3 0.6 0.0 Shay Fano 7 6.9 3.4 0.9 0.9 0.0 Anna Ostlie 7 6.0 1.7 0.4 0.3 0.1 Laura Erikstrup 7 5.0 2.9 0.1 0.9 0.6 Callie Cooper 7 2.0 2.1 0.4 1.3 0.3 Sydney Erikstrup 7 1.6 2.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 McKenna Simons 5 1.4 0.4 0.6 0.4 0.0

Grand Canyon season stats

Grand Canyon has won five games so far this season (5-2).

The Antelopes are 4-2 at home and 1-0 on the road this year.

Grand Canyon's best win this season came on November 6 in a 55-52 victory over the Saint Mary's Gaels.

This season, the Antelopes haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of Grand Canyon's 24 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Grand Canyon games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 UT Arlington A 3:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Arizona State A 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Idaho A 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Liberty A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 27 Arizona Christian H 8:00 PM

