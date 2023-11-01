A game at the Liberty Flames is on deck for the Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Grand Canyon games

Grand Canyon's next matchup information

Opponent: Liberty Flames

Liberty Flames Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Liberty Arena

Liberty Arena Broadcast: ESPNU

Top Grand Canyon players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tyon Grant-Foster 8 21.8 6.3 1.3 2.0 1.1 49.1% (55-112) 35.1% (13-37) Rayshon Harrison 8 15.5 3.8 3.6 1.0 0.4 39.6% (38-96) 20.7% (6-29) Gabe McGlothan 8 10.5 8.5 1.5 1.0 0.9 47.3% (26-55) 30.8% (8-26) Collin Moore 8 9.5 3.8 2.3 2.0 0.5 41.9% (26-62) 38.5% (10-26) Duke Brennan 8 7.1 5.1 0.5 0.5 0.8 64.5% (20-31) -

