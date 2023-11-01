Just because you're lounging on the couch watching the Grand Canyon game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Antelopes with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tyon Grant-Foster 6 22.5 5.8 0.7 1.8 1.2 Rayshon Harrison 6 15.0 3.2 4.3 0.7 0.5 Collin Moore 6 9.7 3.5 2.2 2.5 0.5 Gabe McGlothan 6 8.8 7.7 1.5 0.8 0.8 Sydney Curry 6 7.7 5.3 0.3 0.7 1.0 Duke Brennan 6 7.3 5.5 0.2 0.7 0.8 Isaiah Shaw 6 5.0 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.5 Josh Baker 4 3.0 1.0 0.8 0.0 0.3 Lok Wur 6 1.3 2.2 0.2 0.5 0.2 Marquese Josephs 2 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Grand Canyon has five wins so far this season (5-1).

The Antelopes are 3-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Grand Canyon's best win this season came in a 76-72 victory on November 17 against the San Francisco Dons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 84) in the RPI.

The Antelopes have played zero games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

Grand Canyon has no games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Grand Canyon games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 UT Arlington H 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 San Diego State H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Liberty A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Portland N 9:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Sam Houston H 8:00 PM

