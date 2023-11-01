Geraldo Perdomo vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.344 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 5 of the World Series. The Rangers have a 3-1 series lead.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.
- Perdomo is batting .429 during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Perdomo has had a hit in 78 of 153 games this season (51.0%), including multiple hits 33 times (21.6%).
- He has homered in eight games this season (5.2%), homering in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Perdomo has driven home a run in 37 games this season (24.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 68 games this season (44.4%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Eovaldi (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.