The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 2-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 5 of the World Series. The Rangers own a 3-1 series lead.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Chase Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.

In 72 of 122 games this year (59.0%) Moreno has picked up a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 37.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 27.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.3%).

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .333 AVG .234 .381 OBP .296 .414 SLG .401 11 XBH 16 1 HR 6 20 RBI 30 36/15 K/BB 39/14 4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings