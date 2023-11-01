On Wednesday, November 1 at 8:03 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of the World Series. Zac Gallen will get the nod for the Diamondbacks, while Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for the Rangers. The Rangers currently lead the series 3-1.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers -110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -110 -110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're wanting to wager on the Diamondbacks and Rangers game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Corbin Carroll hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 71 times this season and won 42, or 59.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 44-35 record (winning 55.7% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 52.4% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have won in 31, or 55.4%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rangers have won 31 of 56 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Pham 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.