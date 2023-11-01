Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Ducks on November 1, 2023
The Arizona Coyotes visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Clayton Keller and others in this matchup.
Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Coyotes vs. Ducks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Keller is one of Arizona's leading contributors (eight total points), having amassed four goals and four assists.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Blues
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Nick Schmaltz is another of Arizona's offensive options, contributing eight points (two goals, six assists) to the team.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blues
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
Sean Durzi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Sean Durzi has seven total points for Arizona, with four goals and three assists.
Durzi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|1
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Ryan Strome has racked up 11 points this season, with two goals and nine assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
