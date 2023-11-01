When the Arizona Coyotes play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET), Nick Schmaltz and Ryan Strome will be among the best players to watch.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Information

Coyotes Players to Watch

One of Arizona's top offensive players this season is Clayton Keller, with eight points (four goals, four assists) and an average ice time of 20:03 per game.

Schmaltz has picked up eight points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.

Sean Durzi has scored four goals and added three assists in eight games for Arizona.

Connor Ingram (2-1-0) has a 2.5 goals against average and a .914% save percentage (24th in league).

Ducks Players to Watch

Mason McTavish has recorded five goals (0.6 per game) and collected six assists (0.7 per game), taking 2.8 shots per game and shooting 20%. This places him among the leaders for Anaheim with 11 total points (1.2 per game).

Strome's 11 points this season, including two goals and nine assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Anaheim.

This season, Frank Vatrano has nine goals and one assist for Arizona.

In the crease, Anaheim's John Gibson is 1-3-0 this season, compiling 111 saves and permitting 12 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (37th in the league).

Coyotes vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.22 14th 7th 2.63 Goals Allowed 3 12th 26th 28.4 Shots 28 29th 22nd 32 Shots Allowed 32.2 23rd 6th 26.47% Power Play % 13.79% 24th 26th 74.07% Penalty Kill % 75% 20th

