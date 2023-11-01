Coyotes vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 1
The Arizona Coyotes (4-4) visit the Anaheim Ducks (5-4, winners of four straight) at Honda Center. The game on Wednesday, November 1 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.
Here's our pick for who will clinch the win in Wednesday's matchup.
Coyotes vs. Ducks Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final result of Ducks 4, Coyotes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+105)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes have gone 1-0-1 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 4-4.
- Arizona is 1-3-0 (two points) in its four games decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Coyotes scored just one goal, they lost.
- Arizona has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).
- The Coyotes have scored more than two goals in five games (3-2-0, six points).
- In the four games when Arizona has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up four points after finishing 2-2-0.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Arizona is undefeated (2-0-0, four points).
- The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 2-4-0 (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|11th
|3.38
|Goals Scored
|3.22
|14th
|7th
|2.63
|Goals Allowed
|3
|12th
|26th
|28.4
|Shots
|28
|29th
|22nd
|32
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|23rd
|6th
|26.47%
|Power Play %
|13.79%
|24th
|26th
|74.07%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|20th
Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
