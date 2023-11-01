The Arizona Coyotes (4-4) visit the Anaheim Ducks (5-4, winners of four straight) at Honda Center. The game on Wednesday, November 1 starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Here's our pick for who will clinch the win in Wednesday's matchup.

Coyotes vs. Ducks Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final result of Ducks 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+105)

Ducks (+105) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have gone 1-0-1 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 4-4.

Arizona is 1-3-0 (two points) in its four games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Coyotes scored just one goal, they lost.

Arizona has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Coyotes have scored more than two goals in five games (3-2-0, six points).

In the four games when Arizona has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up four points after finishing 2-2-0.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Arizona is undefeated (2-0-0, four points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents six times, and went 2-4-0 (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.22 14th 7th 2.63 Goals Allowed 3 12th 26th 28.4 Shots 28 29th 22nd 32 Shots Allowed 32.2 23rd 6th 26.47% Power Play % 13.79% 24th 26th 74.07% Penalty Kill % 75% 20th

Coyotes vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

