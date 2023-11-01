How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Having taken four straight, the Anaheim Ducks welcome in the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS is the spot to tune in to watch the Coyotes and the Ducks square off.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Ducks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/21/2023
|Coyotes
|Ducks
|2-1 ARI
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes have allowed 21 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.
- The Coyotes' 27 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 2.5 goals per game (20 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 27 goals over that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|8
|4
|4
|8
|4
|8
|58.3%
|Nick Schmaltz
|8
|2
|6
|8
|6
|4
|50%
|Sean Durzi
|8
|4
|3
|7
|3
|1
|-
|Logan Cooley
|8
|0
|6
|6
|2
|2
|43.2%
|Matias Maccelli
|8
|1
|5
|6
|5
|3
|-
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks allow three goals per game (27 in total), 14th in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 29 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 23 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 26 goals during that stretch.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mason McTavish
|9
|5
|6
|11
|3
|1
|53.7%
|Ryan Strome
|9
|2
|9
|11
|5
|6
|34.3%
|Frank Vatrano
|9
|9
|1
|10
|0
|5
|50%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|9
|1
|5
|6
|3
|1
|-
|Troy Terry
|9
|2
|3
|5
|4
|7
|0%
