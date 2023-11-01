Having taken four straight, the Anaheim Ducks welcome in the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Coyotes Ducks 2-1 ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have allowed 21 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.

The Coyotes' 27 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 2.5 goals per game (20 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 27 goals over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 8 4 4 8 4 8 58.3% Nick Schmaltz 8 2 6 8 6 4 50% Sean Durzi 8 4 3 7 3 1 - Logan Cooley 8 0 6 6 2 2 43.2% Matias Maccelli 8 1 5 6 5 3 -

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks allow three goals per game (27 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Ducks' 29 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 23 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 26 goals during that stretch.

Ducks Key Players