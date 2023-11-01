The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 3-1 series lead entering into Game 5 of the World Series.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.362), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (161) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 113 games this year (of 169 played), and had multiple hits in 52 of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Carroll has driven home a run in 58 games this year (34.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 53.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 31 games with multiple runs (18.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .280 .368 OBP .355 .534 SLG .479 35 XBH 30 13 HR 12 41 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 21 SB 33

Rangers Pitching Rankings