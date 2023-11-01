The Arizona Coyotes, Clayton Keller included, will play the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Keller in the Coyotes-Ducks game? Use our stats and information below.

Clayton Keller vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller has averaged 20:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

In four of eight games this season, Keller has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Keller has recorded a point in a game six times this year over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

Keller has an assist in three of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Keller hits the over on his points over/under is 69.4%, based on the odds.

Keller has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Keller Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 8 Games 4 8 Points 3 4 Goals 2 4 Assists 1

