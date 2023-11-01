Can we count on Clayton Keller lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

Keller has scored in four of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has taken six shots and scored one goal.

On the power play, Keller has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 27 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

