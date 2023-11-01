Christian Walker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the World Series. The Rangers are holding a 3-1 series lead.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Rangers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 103 of 173 games this season, with multiple hits 43 times.
- Looking at the 173 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 30 of them (17.3%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has had an RBI in 68 games this year (39.3%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 44.5% of his games this year (77 of 173), with two or more runs 12 times (6.9%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.
