The Arizona Coyotes, Barrett Hayton included, will meet the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Hayton interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Barrett Hayton vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Hayton Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Hayton has averaged 19:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Through eight games this year, Hayton has yet to score a goal.

Through eight games this season, Hayton has not recorded a point.

Hayton has yet to post an assist through eight games this year.

The implied probability that Hayton goes over his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hayton going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Hayton Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 27 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 8 Games 4 0 Points 3 0 Goals 2 0 Assists 1

