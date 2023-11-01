The Arizona Wildcats women (6-2) will next play at home against the UCSD Tritons, on Thursday, December 7 at 8:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Arizona games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 UCSD H 8:30 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Texas H 9:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Arizona State A 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Gonzaga N 4:30 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Seattle U H 4:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Colorado H 8:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Utah H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Oregon State A 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Oregon A 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Washington A 10:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Washington State A 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Cal H 9:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Stanford H 2:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Arizona State H 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 UCLA A 11:00 PM

Arizona's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UCSD Tritons
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Location: McKale Center

Top Arizona players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kailyn Gilbert 8 13.3 5.4 2.5 1.4 0.0 39.8% (37-93) 37.5% (9-24)
Esmery Martinez 8 12.4 6.6 1.6 2.5 0.4 46.1% (41-89) 12.5% (3-24)
Maya Nnaji 8 10.6 3.9 1.8 0.9 0.9 49.2% (31-63) 22.2% (2-9)
Sali Kourouma 8 8.8 3.5 0.6 1.3 0.5 45.2% (28-62) 12.5% (1-8)
Breya Cunningham 8 7.6 5.4 1.0 1.0 2.4 66.7% (28-42) -

