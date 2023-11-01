If you're a big fan of Arizona women's basketball, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other Wildcats apparel. For more info, keep scrolling.

Arizona team leaders

Want to buy Esmery Martinez's jersey? Or another Arizona player's gear?

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Esmery Martinez 7 12.1 6.0 1.6 2.6 0.1 Kailyn Gilbert 7 12.1 5.4 2.4 1.1 0.0 Maya Nnaji 7 11.1 4.3 1.7 1.0 1.0 Sali Kourouma 7 9.7 3.9 0.7 1.4 0.6 Breya Cunningham 7 8.7 6.0 1.1 1.1 2.4 Jada Williams 7 5.6 1.1 2.1 0.6 0.0 Helena Pueyo 7 4.9 3.1 4.0 4.0 0.9 Isis Beh 7 4.0 2.1 0.4 0.7 0.4 Skylar Jones 6 3.3 1.2 1.2 0.5 0.2 Courtney Blakely 3 1.3 1.0 1.0 1.3 0.0

Arizona season stats

Arizona has won six games so far this season (6-1).

The Wildcats are 3-0 at home, 1-0 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Arizona's signature win this season came in a 61-52 victory on November 20 against the South Dakota Coyotes, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 115) in the RPI.

The Wildcats have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

There are nine games against Top 25 teams left on Arizona's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Arizona games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 UNLV A 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 UCSD H 8:30 PM Wed, Dec 13 Texas H 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Arizona State A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Gonzaga N 4:30 PM

