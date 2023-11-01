Arizona's 2023-24 men's college basketball season resumes (the Wildcats are currently 7-0) on Saturday, December 9 at 3:15 PM ET, at home versus the Wisconsin Badgers.

Upcoming Arizona games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Wisconsin H 3:15 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Purdue N 4:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Alabama N 11:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Florida Atlantic N 3:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Cal A 10:30 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Stanford A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Colorado H 9:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Utah H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Washington State A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 USC H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UCLA H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Oregon State A 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Oregon A 5:30 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Cal H 8:30 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Stanford H 8:00 PM

Arizona's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wisconsin Badgers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Location: McKale Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN

Top Arizona players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Caleb Love 7 13.3 4.7 4.4 1.6 0.4 39.5% (32-81) 28.6% (12-42)
Keshad Johnson 7 12.9 6.6 1.3 1.3 1.1 56.9% (33-58) 30.0% (6-20)
Kylan Boswell 7 12.7 3.4 4.1 1.4 0.1 51.6% (32-62) 54.3% (19-35)
Oumar Ballo 7 12.1 5.9 0.6 1.0 0.6 65.5% (38-58) -
Pelle Larsson 7 11.0 3.9 2.9 0.9 0.1 55.0% (22-40) 45.5% (5-11)

