Arizona State (7-2) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Friday, December 8 at 3:00 PM ET, at home against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.
Upcoming Arizona State games
Arizona State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Grand Canyon Antelopes
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Desert Financial Arena
Top Arizona State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jaddan Simmons
|9
|12.9
|4.3
|3.1
|2.1
|0.6
|39.0% (30-77)
|31.3% (5-16)
|Trayanna Crisp
|9
|11.7
|2.2
|3.0
|1.4
|0.0
|41.4% (36-87)
|34.2% (13-38)
|Jalyn Brown
|7
|12.7
|3.1
|1.0
|0.7
|0.1
|44.2% (34-77)
|33.3% (7-21)
|Kadidia Toure
|9
|9.2
|5.7
|0.7
|1.2
|0.3
|52.2% (35-67)
|0.0% (0-4)
|Treasure Hunt
|9
|8.0
|3.3
|1.0
|0.8
|0.2
|46.8% (29-62)
|36.4% (8-22)
