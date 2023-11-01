Just because you're lounging on the couch watching the Arizona State game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Sun Devils with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Trayanna Crisp 8 12.1 2.3 2.9 1.4 0.0 Jaddan Simmons 8 11.3 4.0 3.3 2.1 0.4 Kadidia Toure 8 9.5 6.0 0.8 1.1 0.1 Treasure Hunt 8 9.0 3.5 1.1 0.8 0.3 Jalyn Brown 6 11.5 3.2 0.7 0.5 0.2 Journey Thompson 8 7.0 5.0 0.1 0.4 0.6 Maggie Besselink 8 4.9 5.3 0.9 0.8 0.8 Morasha Wiggins 6 3.0 1.3 0.2 0.5 0.2 Sandra Magolico 8 1.9 2.4 0.4 0.6 0.0 Hanna Miller 3 2.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0

Arizona State season stats

Arizona State has a 6-2 record on the season so far.

The Sun Devils are 4-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

The Sun Devils are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

Of Arizona State's 23 remaining games, eight are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Arizona State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Pacific H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 2 Xavier H 6:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Grand Canyon H 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Arizona H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Fresno State N 2:00 PM

