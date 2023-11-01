Buy Tickets for Arizona State Sun Devils Basketball Games
On deck for the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) is a matchup away versus the San Diego Toreros, beginning at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
If you're looking to go to see the Arizona State Sun Devils in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Arizona State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Arizona State's next matchup information
- Opponent: San Diego Toreros
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion
- Broadcast: CBS Sports Network
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Arizona State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Arizona State players
Shop for Arizona State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Frankie Collins
|8
|13.4
|5.9
|3.5
|3.5
|0.4
|45.3% (39-86)
|33.3% (9-27)
|Jose Perez
|8
|13.0
|5.0
|2.8
|0.8
|0.3
|44.8% (30-67)
|40.0% (2-5)
|Neal Jamiya
|8
|11.1
|5.9
|2.0
|0.6
|0.1
|39.3% (35-89)
|22.2% (8-36)
|Alonzo Gaffney
|8
|8.8
|3.8
|1.3
|1.4
|1.5
|40.3% (27-67)
|25.0% (9-36)
|Bryant Selebangue
|8
|6.6
|4.5
|0.1
|0.3
|0.5
|63.6% (21-33)
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.