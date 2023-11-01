On deck for the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) is a matchup away versus the San Diego Toreros, beginning at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Arizona State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 San Diego A 10:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 TCU N 10:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Northwestern N 8:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Stanford A 11:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Cal A 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Utah H 11:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Washington A 11:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 UCLA H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 USC H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Oregon A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Oregon State A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Stanford H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Cal H 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Colorado A 8:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Oregon State H 9:00 PM

Arizona State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: San Diego Toreros
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Location: Jenny Craig Pavilion
  • Broadcast: CBS Sports Network

Top Arizona State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Frankie Collins 8 13.4 5.9 3.5 3.5 0.4 45.3% (39-86) 33.3% (9-27)
Jose Perez 8 13.0 5.0 2.8 0.8 0.3 44.8% (30-67) 40.0% (2-5)
Neal Jamiya 8 11.1 5.9 2.0 0.6 0.1 39.3% (35-89) 22.2% (8-36)
Alonzo Gaffney 8 8.8 3.8 1.3 1.4 1.5 40.3% (27-67) 25.0% (9-36)
Bryant Selebangue 8 6.6 4.5 0.1 0.3 0.5 63.6% (21-33) -

