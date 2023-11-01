Will Alexander Kerfoot find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Kerfoot stats and insights

Kerfoot is yet to score through eight games this season.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Kerfoot has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

