Yuta Watanabe plus his Phoenix Suns teammates face the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 126-104 win versus the Jazz, Watanabe put up seven points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Watanabe, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yuta Watanabe Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+110)

Looking to bet on one or more of Watanabe's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Spurs allowed 123.1 points per contest last year, worst in the NBA.

Conceding 45 rebounds per game last year, the Spurs were 26th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Spurs conceded 26.8 per game last year, ranking them 29th in the NBA.

Giving up 12.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Spurs were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Yuta Watanabe vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/17/2023 12 0 1 0 0 0 0 1/2/2023 12 7 5 0 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.