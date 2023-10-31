Tommy Pham vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:26 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers own a 2-1 series lead.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .256 with 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.
- In 59.0% of his 139 games this season, Pham has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Pham has picked up an RBI in 49 games this season (35.3%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (10.8%).
- He has scored in 46 games this year (33.1%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.275
|AVG
|.239
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.460
|SLG
|.434
|22
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|45/22
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|13
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Rangers are sending Heaney (10-6) out for his 29th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the lefty tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering one hit.
- In 34 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
