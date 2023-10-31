The Phoenix Suns (2-1) take on the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) on October 31, 2023.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns shot 46.7% from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 50.7% the Spurs allowed to opponents.

Phoenix had a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 50.7% from the field.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Spurs ranked 12th.

Last year, the 113.6 points per game the Suns scored were 9.5 fewer points than the Spurs gave up (123.1).

When Phoenix put up more than 123.1 points last season, it went 18-4.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns scored 114.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 113.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.

At home, Phoenix gave up 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than away from home (113.9).

Looking at three-pointers, the Suns fared better in home games last year, draining 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 36.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Injuries