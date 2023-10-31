How to Watch the Suns vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (2-1) take on the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) on October 31, 2023.
Suns vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Suns vs Spurs Additional Info
|Suns vs Spurs Injury Report
|Suns vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Spurs Prediction
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns shot 46.7% from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 50.7% the Spurs allowed to opponents.
- Phoenix had a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 50.7% from the field.
- The Suns were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Spurs ranked 12th.
- Last year, the 113.6 points per game the Suns scored were 9.5 fewer points than the Spurs gave up (123.1).
- When Phoenix put up more than 123.1 points last season, it went 18-4.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns scored 114.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 113.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 0.9 points per contest.
- At home, Phoenix gave up 4.7 fewer points per game (109.2) than away from home (113.9).
- Looking at three-pointers, the Suns fared better in home games last year, draining 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 36.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Booker
|Out
|Foot
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
