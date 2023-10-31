The Phoenix Suns (2-1) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) as 7.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 128 - Spurs 95

Suns vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Suns (- 7.5)

Suns (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-32.9)

Suns (-32.9) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.7

Suns Performance Insights

On offense, the Suns were the 17th-ranked team in the NBA (113.6 points per game) last year. On defense, they were sixth (111.6 points conceded per game).

With 44.2 rebounds per game and 42.9 rebounds conceded, Phoenix was 11th and 11th in the league, respectively, last season.

The Suns were third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) last season.

Phoenix was 11th in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.9) and 12th in turnovers forced (13.6) last year.

The Suns were 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%) last year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.