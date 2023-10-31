Ketel Marte -- hitting .341 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on October 31 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 4 of the World Series with the Rangers ahead 2-1.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Marte is batting .261 during his last outings and is riding a 15-game hitting streak.

Marte has picked up a hit in 121 of 164 games this season, with multiple hits 46 times.

In 26 games this season, he has gone deep (15.9%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Marte has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 74 of 164 games this season, and more than once 22 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 75 .303 AVG .250 .383 OBP .335 .505 SLG .466 30 XBH 30 11 HR 14 35 RBI 47 50/35 K/BB 59/36 5 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings