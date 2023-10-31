The Phoenix Suns, Jusuf Nurkic included, match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Nurkic, in his most recent game, had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 126-104 win over the Jazz.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Nurkic, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-106)

Over 13.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-115)

Over 9.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Spurs gave up 123.1 points per contest last season, worst in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Spurs were 26th in the NBA last year, giving up 45.0 per game.

The Spurs conceded 26.8 assists per game last year (29th in the NBA).

Defensively, the Spurs conceded 12.6 made three-pointers per contest last year, 22nd in the NBA.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 27 25 11 7 2 0 3 12/14/2022 30 15 7 6 0 1 0 11/15/2022 15 9 5 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.