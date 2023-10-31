Josh Okogie plus his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Okogie tallied seven points in his most recent game, which ended in a 126-104 win against the Jazz.

With prop bets in place for Okogie, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-104)

Over 9.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Over 4.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+154)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Spurs were the worst in the league last year, conceding 123.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Spurs were 26th in the NBA last year, allowing 45 per game.

In terms of assists, the Spurs were ranked 29th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 26.8 per game.

Giving up 12.6 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Spurs were 22nd in the league in that category.

Josh Okogie vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 20 1 4 3 0 0 0 1/28/2023 12 2 0 2 0 0 0 12/4/2022 26 9 11 6 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.