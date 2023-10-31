Geraldo Perdomo vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo and his .438 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 2-1 series lead going into Game 4 of the World Series.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks while hitting .246.
- Perdomo enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .467.
- Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 50.7% of his games this season (77 of 152), with multiple hits 33 times (21.7%).
- In 5.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (24.3%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (6.6%).
- He has scored at least once 67 times this season (44.1%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Heaney (10-6) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 29th start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 147 1/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the lefty threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering one hit.
- In 34 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.