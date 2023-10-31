The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo and his .438 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 2-1 series lead going into Game 4 of the World Series.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks while hitting .246.

Perdomo enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .467.

Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 50.7% of his games this season (77 of 152), with multiple hits 33 times (21.7%).

In 5.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (24.3%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (6.6%).

He has scored at least once 67 times this season (44.1%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

Rangers Pitching Rankings