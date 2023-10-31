Gabriel Moreno vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:27 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Gabriel Moreno (batting .225 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-1 series lead entering into Game 4 of the World Series.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .284 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 71 of 121 games this season (58.7%), with multiple hits on 32 occasions (26.4%).
- He has gone deep in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (11 of 121), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45 games this season (37.2%), Moreno has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (6.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 27.3% of his games this year (33 of 121), he has scored, and in three of those games (2.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.234
|.381
|OBP
|.296
|.414
|SLG
|.401
|11
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|30
|36/15
|K/BB
|39/14
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing only one hit.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 34 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.