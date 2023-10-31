The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.370 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 4 of the World Series with the Rangers on top 2-1.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 13 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks while batting .261.

Rivera will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .308 during his last games.

Rivera has had a hit in 49 of 90 games this season (54.4%), including multiple hits 17 times (18.9%).

He has hit a home run in 4.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 90), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Rivera has an RBI in 26 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 28 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .260 AVG .261 .285 OBP .340 .341 SLG .373 6 XBH 11 2 HR 2 11 RBI 18 24/5 K/BB 32/17 0 SB 1

