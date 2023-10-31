Drew Eubanks and his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Eubanks, in his last game (October 28 win against the Jazz), produced 12 points and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Eubanks' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Drew Eubanks Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+110)

Over 6.5 (+110) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-110)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Spurs allowed 123.1 points per contest last season, worst in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Spurs were 26th in the league last year, giving up 45 per contest.

Allowing an average of 26.8 assists last year, the Spurs were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

On defense, the Spurs gave up 12.6 made three-pointers per contest last year, 22nd in the NBA.

Drew Eubanks vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 28 23 9 2 3 5 0 1/23/2023 16 7 4 1 0 1 0 12/14/2022 14 7 5 1 0 1 0 11/15/2022 33 9 7 1 0 1 1

