Diamondbacks vs. Rangers World Series Game 4: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Game 4 of the World Series will feature the Arizona Diamondbacks playing host to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers will hope to extend their series lead and move closer to winning it all when action gets underway on Tuesday starting at 8:03 PM ET on FOX, live from Chase Field. Andrew Heaney will start for the Rangers while the Diamondbacks have yet to name a starter.
The favored Diamondbacks have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- Sportsbooks have not installed the Diamondbacks as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have won 60% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (42-28).
- Arizona has a record of 44-34 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (56.4% winning percentage).
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 52.4% chance to win.
- Arizona has played in 177 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-91-9).
- The Diamondbacks have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 6-5-0 ATS.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|43-38
|41-40
|38-30
|56-53
|61-62
|33-21
