Tuesday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) matching up with the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 31). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Diamondbacks will call on Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 42 out of the 70 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

Arizona is 42-28 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

