Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Tuesday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) matching up with the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 31). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Diamondbacks will call on Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (10-6, 4.15 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.
- This season, the Diamondbacks have won 42 out of the 70 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.
- Arizona is 42-28 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The Diamondbacks have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 23
|@ Phillies
|W 5-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 24
|@ Phillies
|W 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 27
|@ Rangers
|L 6-5
|Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi
|October 28
|@ Rangers
|W 9-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 30
|Rangers
|L 3-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Max Scherzer
|October 31
|Rangers
|-
|Joe Mantiply vs Andrew Heaney
|November 1
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.