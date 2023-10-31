The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers are holding a 2-1 series lead.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 161 hits and an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 112 of 168 games this year, with multiple hits 52 times.

He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.5% of his games this season, Carroll has notched at least one RBI. In 24 of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 18.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .280 .368 OBP .355 .534 SLG .479 35 XBH 30 13 HR 12 41 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 21 SB 33

Rangers Pitching Rankings