Christian Walker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Christian Walker (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 4 of the World Series with the Rangers on top 2-1.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rangers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 75th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Walker has had a hit in 102 of 172 games this season (59.3%), including multiple hits 42 times (24.4%).
- In 30 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.4%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.5% of his games this season, Walker has picked up at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 76 games this season (44.2%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Heaney (10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 29th of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up only one hit.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 34 games this season. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
