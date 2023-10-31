On Tuesday, Christian Walker (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 4 of the World Series with the Rangers on top 2-1.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rangers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 75th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Walker has had a hit in 102 of 172 games this season (59.3%), including multiple hits 42 times (24.4%).

In 30 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.4%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.5% of his games this season, Walker has picked up at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 76 games this season (44.2%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings