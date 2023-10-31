Alek Thomas vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Alek Thomas (.519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 4 of the World Series with the Rangers on top 2-1.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .230 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Thomas has recorded a hit in 70 of 130 games this year (53.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (16.9%).
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.2% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.9% of his games this year (48 of 130), he has scored, and in nine of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.257
|AVG
|.206
|.302
|OBP
|.246
|.446
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers will send Heaney (10-6) out for his 29th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 4.15 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 147 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when the lefty tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing only one hit.
- In 34 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
