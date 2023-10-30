In the upcoming matchup versus the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Zach Sanford to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Zach Sanford score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanford 2022-23 stats and insights

Sanford scored in two of 16 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Sanford produced no points on the power play last season.

Sanford averaged 0.7 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blackhawks conceded 299 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in league play in goals against.

The Blackhawks shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

