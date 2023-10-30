Should you wager on Troy Stecher to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Stecher stats and insights

  • Stecher is yet to score through five games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.
  • Stecher has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

