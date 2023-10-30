Tommy Pham -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 91 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on October 30 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the World Series all tied up 1-1.

In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two doubles) against the Rangers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while batting .256.

Pham has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 138 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.7% of them.

Looking at the 138 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (12.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Pham has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

In 33.3% of his games this year (46 of 138), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 65 .275 AVG .239 .350 OBP .310 .460 SLG .434 22 XBH 24 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 45/22 K/BB 61/25 8 SB 13

Rangers Pitching Rankings