Tommy Pham vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tommy Pham -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 91 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on October 30 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the World Series all tied up 1-1.
In his last game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with two doubles) against the Rangers.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while batting .256.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 58.7% of his 138 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.7% of them.
- Looking at the 138 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 17 of them (12.3%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Pham has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this year (46 of 138), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.275
|AVG
|.239
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.460
|SLG
|.434
|22
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|45/22
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|13
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
