Nick Schmaltz and the Arizona Coyotes will play on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Thinking about a wager on Schmaltz in the Coyotes-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz has averaged 20:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Schmaltz has a goal in two of seven games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of seven games this season, Schmaltz has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Schmaltz has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of seven games played.

Schmaltz's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Schmaltz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 7 Games 4 8 Points 5 2 Goals 2 6 Assists 3

