Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, October 30 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs are all knotted up 1-1 going into Game 3 of the World Series.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 114th and he is 49th in slugging.

Gurriel is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

In 109 of 159 games this season (68.6%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 36.5% of his games this year (58 of 159), with more than one RBI 20 times (12.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 36.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.0%.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .261 AVG .262 .315 OBP .303 .515 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings