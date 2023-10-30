The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Logan Cooley light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Cooley stats and insights

Cooley is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

