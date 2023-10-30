Should you bet on Liam O'Brien to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Brien stats and insights

O'Brien is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

O'Brien has no points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

