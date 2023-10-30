Can we anticipate Lawson Crouse lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Chicago Blackhawks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

Crouse is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Crouse has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

