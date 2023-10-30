The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Juuso Valimaki find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

Valimaki is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Valimaki has picked up three assists on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

