On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Joshua Brown going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Brown scored in four of 68 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Brown produced no points on the power play last season.
  • He took 0.9 shots per game, sinking 5.9% of them.

Blackhawks 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks allowed 299 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.
  • The Blackhawks earned two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

