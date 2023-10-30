In the upcoming matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on Janis Moser to find the back of the net for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Janis Moser score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Moser stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Moser scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Moser has zero points on the power play.

Moser averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 24 total goals (three per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.