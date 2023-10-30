Can we anticipate Jack McBain lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

McBain stats and insights

  • In two of seven games this season, McBain has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • McBain has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 33.3% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

