Will Jack McBain Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on October 30?
Can we anticipate Jack McBain lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Chicago Blackhawks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
McBain stats and insights
- In two of seven games this season, McBain has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.
- McBain has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 33.3% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks have conceded 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
